Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth on potential Super League recruitment and why signings made already have been ‘smart’

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth believes he has recruited smartly for the 2023 Super League season and has had his say on whether more signings will be expected through the doors at Belle Vue.

The likes of former Gold Coast Titans captain Kevin Proctor, Sydney Roosters prop Renouf Atoni, Catalans Dragons utility star Samisoni Langi and ex-Featherstone Rovers halfback Morgan Smith have signed on the dotted line to join Trinity for 2023 and beyond.

But, Applegarth has not closed the door entirely on adding to that squad.

“You never say never but if we go into round one with everyone fit and available with the squad that we’ve got, I’ll happy,” Applegarth told BBC Radio Leeds.

Despite just four recruits making their way to Belle Vue, Applegarth is confident that the squad has enough competition to cause rivals problems.

“I think we’ve been smart about how we’ve recruited and we’ve got good competition throughout the squad.

“If we do pick up an injury or two, we have cover in terms of depth but more importantly when everyone is fit and available, no one’s spot is guaranteed.

“Everyone is going to have to be performing to get that shirt which I think is a massive part of competitive sport.”

It remains to be seen whether Applegarth’s comments will ring true, but it is certainly a new era at the West Yorkshire club, particularly with the club’s two new stands progressing nicely.