New Super League signings pictured in pre-season as Castleford Tigers, Hull FC and Catalans Dragons recruits begin training

IT is the time for pre-season for the majority of Super League sides as the countdown for the 2023 season begins.

A number of these Super League clubs have been active in the transfer market with the likes of Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards recruiting heavily with nine and ten new players respectively.

Others such as Wigan Warriors and St Helens have maintained the vast majority of their 2022 squads with only an addition here and there.

With the season starting in February, only a few months remain for Super League sides to work on structures and communication ahead of what promises to be one of the most highly-anticipated seasons for a number of years.

Here, we take a look at the new Super League signings pictured in pre-season, starting with Castleford Tigers and new recruit Jacob Miller.

Miller, of course, joins from local rivals Wakefield Trinity where he established a reputation for himself as one of the most devastating runners in the top flight.

Now he will be hoping to catapult the Tigers back into the play-offs after narrowly missing out in 2022.

Hull FC have also begun their pre-season in earnest, with new head coach Tony Smith wanting to get to grips with his squad early on.

Some of those new recruits appearing this week have been Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer who have both joined from the Leeds Rhinos.

A first day in Black & White for new recruits Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer – welcome, fellas! 👋 ⚫️⚪️ #COYH pic.twitter.com/7U75WBfvgb — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) November 17, 2022

Catalans Dragons have also returned to pre-season with new recruits Tom Johnstone, Manu Ma’u and Romain Navarrete joining up with their new side.