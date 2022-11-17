Samoa name squad for World Cup Final clash with Australia as Hull FC and Salford Red Devils men given nod

THE Samoa squad for the World Cup Final clash with Australia has been named – and there is good news for Hull FC and Salford Red Devils fans.
Both Ligi Sao and Tim Lafai – who have excelled in the World Cup tournament so far – have been included in Matt Parish’s 19-man squad as has Salford winger Ken Sio, but he has been 18th man in the past few games.
The full Samoa squad:
Stephen Crichton
Chanel Harris-Tavita
Royce Hunt
Oregon Kaufusi
Tim Lafai
Connelly Lemuelu
Spencer Leniu
Jarome Luai
Taylan May
Anthony Milford
Josh Papali’i
Junior Paulo (C)
Ligi Sao
Ken Sio
Jaydn Su’a
Joseph Sua’ali’i
Martin Taupau
Brian To’o
Kelma Tuilagi