Samoa name squad for World Cup Final clash with Australia as Hull FC and Salford Red Devils men given nod

THE Samoa squad for the World Cup Final clash with Australia has been named – and there is good news for Hull FC and Salford Red Devils fans.

Both Ligi Sao and Tim Lafai – who have excelled in the World Cup tournament so far – have been included in Matt Parish’s 19-man squad as has Salford winger Ken Sio, but he has been 18th man in the past few games.

The full Samoa squad:

Stephen Crichton

Chanel Harris-Tavita

Royce Hunt

Oregon Kaufusi

Tim Lafai

Connelly Lemuelu

Spencer Leniu

Jarome Luai

Taylan May

Anthony Milford

Josh Papali’i

Junior Paulo (C)

Ligi Sao

Ken Sio

Jaydn Su’a

Joseph Sua’ali’i

Martin Taupau

Brian To’o

Kelma Tuilagi