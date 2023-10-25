New Sydney Roosters signing turned down Super League offers

NEW Sydney Roosters signing Alex Young turned down a number of Super League offers, the Daily Telegraph has revealed.

Young, 24, has linked up with brother Dom at the Roosters for 2024, signing a one-year development deal with a mutual option to join the club’s top 30 in 2025.

However, it almost never came to fruition if Alex had taken up several opportunities elsewhere. The Daily Telegraph stated: “Young rejected Super League offers in recent years to complete a degree in law.”

The flying winger is much in the would of brother Dom, who has taken the NRL by storm after a whirlwind number of years with the Newcastle Knights.

Having previously played for Workington Town and Newcastle Thunder in the UK, Alex will be embarking on a new challenge – trying to compete with his brother and the likes of Daniel Tupou at the Chooks.

And it’s fair to say the 24-year-old cannot wait: “I want to throw myself in (at the Roosters) – that’s my only goal,” Alex told the Daily Telegraph. “I don’t want to dip my toe in the water, as such.

“I have been blessed to be given this great opportunity by the Roosters. I’m really excited, as you can tell. I haven’t been to Roosters training yet but I want to turn up with the right attitude every day.

“I went to (Allianz Stadium) yesterday and was blown away. It’s all brand-spanking new and the facilities were incredible. Seeing all the stars on the walls of the dressing room gave me goosebumps, it was great inspiration.

“Putting yourself in a position where you’re uncomfortable and there’s not many family or friends around, there’s no better reason to transfer everything onto the footy side of things.

“I only arrived here a few days ago but I was really keen to start training straight away.”

