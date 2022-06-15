New Zealand and Tonga reveal squads for international showdown

New Zealand and Tonga have named 25-man squads ahead of their clash next Saturday (25 June) at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium.

The clash between two top World Cup contenders is set to be the highlight of the southern hemisphere’s international round.

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire has included Dylan Brown in his squad but excluded Shaun Johnson and Kodi Nikorima.

Parramatta Eels star Brown is among eight potential Kiwi debutants, along with Penrith Panthers duo Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen.

Tonga will be led by Dean Young for the fixture in the absence of head coach Kristian Woolf.

New South Wales Origin stars Daniel Tupou and Kotoni Staggs are both included in the Mate Ma’a squad.

The two squads are formed entirely of NRL players, with northern hemisphere-based players unavailable for the match.

New Zealand 25-man squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm), Jesse Bromwich (Storm), Kenny Bromwich (Storm), Dylan Brown (Eels), Erin Clark (Titans), James Fisher-Harris (Panthers), Kieran Foran (Sea Eagles), Peta Hiku (Cowboys), Jahrome Hughes (Storm), Moses Leota (Panthers), Isaac Liu (Titans), Joseph Manu (Roosters), Te Maire Martin (Broncos), Ken Maumalo (Wests Tigers), Ronaldo Mulitalo (Sharks), Griffin Neame (Cowboys), Briton Nikora (Sharks), Marata Niukore (Eels), Isaiah Papali’i (Eels), Jordan Rapana (Raiders), Jordan Riki (Broncos), Brandon Smith (Storm), Scott Sorensen (Panthers), Joseph Tapine (Raiders), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Warriors)

Tonga 25-man squad: Tolotau Koula (Sea Eagles), Daniel Tupou (Roosters), Siosifa Talakai (Sharks), Mosese Suli (Dragons), Sione Katoa (Sharks), Kotoni Staggs (Broncos), Talatau Amone (Dragons), Siosiua Taukieaho (Roosters), Siliva Havili (Rabbitohs), Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors), Sitili Tupouniua (Roosters), Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs), Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys), Soni Luke (Panthers), Haumole Olakau’atu (Sea Eagles), Tevita Pangai Jnr (Bulldogs), Tevita Tatola (Rabbitohs), Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans), Will Penisini (Eels), Isaiya Katoa (Panthers), Andrew Fifita (Sharks), Joe Ofahengaue (Wests Tigers), Starford To’a (Wests Tigers), Christian Tuipulotu (Sea Eagles), Eliesa Katoa (Warriors)