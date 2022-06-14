Catalans Dragons duo and Warrington Wolves prospect join Whitehaven on loan

Championship side Whitehaven have made three loan signings from Super League clubs.

They have brought in Catalans Dragons pair Corentin Le Cam and César Rougé on four-week deals and Warrington Wolves’ Luke Broadbent for the remainder of the season.

Centre or back-row Le Cam, 22, and halfback Rougé, 19, have each made a handful of Super League appearances to date, with Le Cam a France international after featuring against England at the end of last year.

But both have only played once each for Steve McNamara’s Dragons this season and they will now spend the next month in Cumbria, like Catalans teammate Matthieu Cozza who is currently on loan at Barrow Raiders.

Whitehaven, who are eleventh in the Championship table, have also brought Broadbent in on loan for the rest of the year.

The 19-year-old fullback is yet to make his first-team Warrington debut but is an England youth international, has played for Workington Town on loan earlier this season, and is the son of former Whitehaven player Gary Broadbent.