New Zealand star Joseph Manu beats George Williams and Victor Radley to Golden Boot award

NEW Zealand star Joseph Manu has beaten George Williams and Victor Radley to the Golden Boot award.

It’s been a good day all round for the New Zealanders with Raecene McGregor winning the Women’s Golden Boot also.

Manu was shortlisted alongside Australia star Josh Addo-Carr, Samoa’s Jarome Luai and England pair George Williams and Victor Radley.

Williams has been in brilliant form for his nation during the World Cup, whilst ‘Victor the Inflictor’ has certainly answered any questions over his potential for England.

Meanwhile, Addo-Carr is currently the leading try-scorer in the tournament so far with 12 as Luai helped Samoa overcome England at the weekend as the Samoans reached the World Cup Final for the first time in their history.