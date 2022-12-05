Newcastle Knights and ex-Huddersfield Giants star Dom Young’s most likely deal following uncertain future

CURRENT Newcastle Knights and former Huddersfield Giants star Dom Young has been at the forefront of a number of peoples’ thinking since bursting onto the scene with the Hunter club in the NRL in 2022.

After earning a reputation for himself as a superb finisher with electric pace, Young walked into Shaun Wane’s England side for the recent Rugby League World Cup.

There, he did his reputation no harm at all with some massive performances and some brilliant tries.

Since then, however, Young’s future has been up in the air considering a boatload of NRL clubs are chasing his signature, with the winger effectively a free agent from 2024 onwards.

Newcastle, of course, want to tie him down to a longer deal as rival sides swarm around, but Young has been the subject of interest from at least Sydney clubs as well as new NRL side the Dolphins and Melbourne Storm.

That being said, the most likely destination for Young to hang his hat in the near future is the Knights, with the club having salary cap space to spend given the departures of Jake Clifford, David Klemmer and Tex Hoy.

League Express previously revealed that chats with Newcastle were progressing well, but with the winger still in the UK as things stand, it will perhaps not be sorted for a number of weeks.

Young’s agent has told League Express that Newcastle are scared to lose him which could see the Knights offer big to keep the sensation at the Hunter club.

Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr is currently the highest paid winger in the competition, with a wage of around $500,000 – though Young is not expected to be anywhere near that amount.