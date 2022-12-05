Papua New Guinea star prop Sylvester Namo signs for top-flight club following World Cup performances

PAPUA New Guinea star prop Sylvester Namo has signed for a top-flight club on the back of a wonderful Rugby League World Cup.

The 22-year-old bulldozer, who played for the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup in 2022, put in some excellent performance for the Kumuls as they reached the quarter-finals and has been rewarded with that good form with a train and trial deal with the North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL.

“I can confirm that Sylvester has been provided a training opportunity with the NRL squad,” Cowboys recruitment manager Dane Campbell told the PNG National.

“We’re excited to start working with Sylvester as he played very well for the Hunters and the Kumuls at the World Cup.

“We believe that having this opportunity to train with our NRL squad will continue to develop his skills.”

In the Queensland Cup 2022 season, Namo made 16 appearances, scoring three tries. He also averaged 22 tackles and 91 attacking metres per game before playing in all of the Kumuls’ World Cup games.

Namo is the latest PNG star to sign a deal on the back of a strong World Cup showing with Keven Appo and Nene MacDonald joining the Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos respectively.