Newcastle Knights boss appears to confirm signing of Super League duo

NEWCASTLE Knights head coach Adam O’Brien has confirmed the signing of a Super League duo.

When talking about the possibility of extending former Huddersfield Giants flyer Dom Young’s contract with the Hunter club, O’Brien slipped in that the Knights have swooped for Huddersfield star Will Pryce and Wigan Warriors forward Kai Pearce-Paul for 2023.

“Everyone wants him to stay, Dom wants to stay,” O’Brien told the Newcastle Herald.

“We’ve got a really strong English base now, if you’re talking about Bailey Hodgson and (assistant coach) Brian McDermott now with Dom.

“Obviously in 2024 you’ve got (incoming recruits) Will Pryce and Kai Pearce-Paul. There’s a fair English contingent there to make him feel nice and welcome.

“But he’s a very driven young bloke. If you listened to him at the back end of last year, especially at the awards night, he is not content and he wants more.

“I’m sure the club will sit down and we’ll get that all sorted as soon as he has returned.”

Young’s performances for England have not surprised O’Brien at all considering his potential.

“I’m not shocked with his form… What he is doing now is on the back of what he did consistently well for us.

“He is nowhere near his ceiling. He’s a young man on a journey and he’s got so much in front of him.

“I look forward to him getting back, (but) I think he’ll need a pretty decent rest after the World Cup.”