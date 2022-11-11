Australia inflict heartbreaking 16-14 World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand in incredible clash

AUSTRALIA just about hung on for a brilliant World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand.

It was an 80 minutes full of big hits, incredible skill and pure passion as two of the best nations in the world went toe to toe for a place in the World Cup final.

New Zealand started like a house on fire with Jahrome Hughes crossing in the 11th minute after brilliant work by Joey Manu from a Dylan Brown kick. Jordan Rapana converted for a 6-0 lead.

The Kangaroos replied almost instantly with Josh Addo-Carr registering number 12 of his World Cup campaign. The winger sprinted 50 metres to catch a Ben Hunt bomb perfectly to dot down. Cleary converted to level proceedings at 6-6.

Rapana added a penalty, but Australia notched another superb try on the half-hour as Valentine Holmes took a sublime Jack Wighton offload. Cleary pushed his conversion wide as the Kangaroos led 10-8.

But back came the Kiwis with a vengeance just before the break as Ronaldo Mulitalo scampered down the wing to feed Brown on the inside. Rapana again added the extras as New Zealand took a 14-10 lead into the sheds.

Cameron Murray hit first in the second-half with Cleary’s conversion sending the Kangaroos into the ascendancy at 16-14.

It’s now 14 years since Australia last lost a World Cup game and the Kangaroos managed to hold the Kiwis out for the rest of the game to take their place in the 2021 World Cup Final.

Australia

James Tedesco (C), Valentine Holmes, Jack Wighton, Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary, Jake Trbojevic, Ben Hunt, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Angus Crichton, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo. Subs (all used): Harry Grant, Pat Carrigan, Cameron Murray, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Tries: Addo-Carr, Holmes, Murray

Goals: Cleary 2/3

New Zealand

Joey Manu, Jordan Rapana, Peta Hiku, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes, Jesse Bromwich (C), Brandon Smith, James Fisher-Harris, Isaiah Papali’i, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine. Subs (all used): Kieran Foran, Moses Leota, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Isaac Liu

Tries: Hughes, Brown

Goals: Rapana 3/3

Half-time: 10-14

Referee: Ashley Klein

Scoring sequence: 0-6, 6-6, 6-8, 10-8, 10-14; 16-14

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds