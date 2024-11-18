Newcastle Knights halfback Zach Herring makes UK move

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have signed Newcastle Knights halfback Zach Herring one a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old playmaker makes the move across the world from Newcastle Knights, where he’s spent the last 12 months as a regular in the Knights NSW Cup side, making 20 appearances throughout the 2024 campaign.

Now, in search of a fresh challenge, the talented pivot has opted to make the switch to England, adding considerable depth and quality to Featherstone’s half back stocks that includes Ben Reynolds.

Speaking of the move, the St George junior was excited to hit the ground running with the next chapter of his young career.

Herring said: “As soon as the chance came up to make the move to the UK with Fev, I jumped at it, it’s a massive opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get going.

“It’s going to be a completely new experience for me; it’s exciting to get out of my comfort zone and I’m ready to show the club and the fans what I can do.

“I’m joining a really talented squad, full of quality players, I’m looking forward to earning a spot in the 17 and having an impact.”

Featherstone boss James Ford added: “At 23 we’re confident he has plenty of development left in him and I’m excited to see him compete against the other halfback options for a starting spot.

“He has a quality running game and is a strong left footed kicker, something that will bring more balance to our last tackle options.”

