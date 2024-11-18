Ex-Featherstone Rovers and NRL centre Joey Leilua finds new club

FORMER Featherstone Rovers and NRL centre Joey Leilua has found a new club after returning home to Australia.

Playing in the Central Coast Division Rugby League, the Wyong Roos have landed quite the coup in luring Leilua to the club after he hung up his boots at the back end of 2023.

The Roos are currently coached by former Hull KR head coach Craig Sandercock, with Leilua joining until the end of 2025.

Leilua, 32, was one of 17 players to exit Rovers at the end of the 2023 Championship season after the West Yorkshire club failed to earn promotion to Super League.

The blockbusting centre has almost 250 NRL games under his belt after beginning his career with Sydney Roosters before having spells with Newcastle Knights, Canberra and Wests Tigers.

Leilua has also been capped 15 times by Samoa.

