Newcastle Knights halfback’s move to Super League confirmed

rNEWCASTLE KNIGHTS halfback Adam Clune’s move to Super League in 2024 has been confirmed.

Renowned Newcastle Herald journalist Barry Toohey has revealed that Clune has signed with the Huddersfield Giants after the move has been touted for a number of months.

After being asked what is happening with Clune at Newcastle, Toohey tweeted: “Signed with Huddersfield. Jack Cogger replacing him.”

Signed with Huddersfield. Jack Cogger replacing him — Barry Toohey (@BarryToohey) September 16, 2023

It’s an interesting turn of events with Cogger also having a spell at the Giants, registering 27 appearances in two seasons for the West Yorkshire side before signing for the Penrith Panthers in a surprising deal.

Clune, meanwhile, has made 47 NRL appearances for St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle, but has become something of a bit-part player for the Knights in 2023 although he did play in the Hunter club’s semi-final defeat to the New Zealand Warriors at the weekend.

The 28-year-old will replace the outgoing Theo Fages, who has signed for Catalans Dragons.

