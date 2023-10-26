Newcastle Knights star Adam Clune makes Super League move with new club now confirmed

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS star Adam Clune has made a move to Super League with his new club now confirmed after a sustained period of speculation.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Huddersfield Giants from Newcastle, where he featured for the side and impressed during 2023, catching the eye of Ian Watson who snapped him up, with his NRL stats available here.

Clune also featured in the NSW Cup competition during 2023, and scooped the player of the year award, after 24 try assists and 4 tries.

Hugely experienced at 28, the halfback brings vast know-how to the Giants, after spending his career in Australia’s top flight competition, with the St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights.

The natural half-back boasts a strong kicking and passing game adding plenty of depth to the Giants’ ranks, where he will look to stamp his authority on Super League in 2024.

Clune discussed the move and why he felt the Giants were the right fit for him: “Really excited to jump on board with the Giants. Both myself and my partner are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives in the UK. It looks like a really strong squad so I can’t wait to get over there and get amongst the playing group and staff and start working towards a successful 2024 season.

“Similar to the NRL, you need to be prepared for a tough match every week. Anyone can beat anyone on their day in the Super League which is exciting for the game and I’m looking forward to being part of a squad that competes every match. I’m excited to play in front of the fans – I have a few mates who play in the Super League and they have all said that the atmosphere created by the fans there is unreal so that’s something I am really looking forward to.

“Any time I sign with a team the coach is always an important consideration. I had a few chats with Watto prior to signing and he got me really excited about being a part of the playing group and the club. As a halfback I think it is really important to have a good rapport with the coach so I am really excited to be working with Watto moving forward.

“In terms of how I play, my focus is to do my job as a half-back by getting the team around the park, communicating really well, having a strong kicking game and creating time and space for the players around me and to always compete. I am looking forward to being part of a Giants team that plays an entertaining but tough brand of footy.”

Ian Watson also discussed the capture of Adam Clune: “We are delighted to have secured Adam to the Giants against a lot of competition. Adam is at a stage where he is coming in to his prime and I believe he has his best years in-front of him.

“His desire and smarts to lead the team shone through while talking to him, He is the organisational playmaker that we sorely missed last year and will now compliment our team perfectly and add considerable competition to the spine with Russell, Connor, Tui and Rush.”

