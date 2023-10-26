Wakefield Trinity unhappy with “inappropriate” and “unfair” aspect of IMG grading system

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have outlined their unhappiness with what they deem an “inappropriate” and “unfair” aspect of the IMG grading system.

All 36 professional clubs were given a Grade A, B or C by the sport’s new stakeholders yesterday morning with Wakefield given a Grade B as well as what would have been a place in Super League under the provisional guidelines.

Trinity scored 12.52 points with an improvement in financial figures and social media reach progress outlined.

However, the West Yorkshire club outlined their disappointment with the ‘Catchment’ area of the five pillars.

The club said: “The one area we remain disappointed in is that of Catchment. We feel the current methodology is inappropriate and unfair on a major heartland of Rugby League such as the city of Wakefield and we look forward to continuing discussions as to how the measurement of this category might be improved in the coming year.”

On the whole, Wakefield had a positive message for their fans: “In the light of the difficult times the club have been through, particularly on the field in 2023, we are pleased with our outcome of 12.52 points and a ranking of 11th in the games’ overall pyramid. This reflects a significant improvement from the provisional score of 11.14 indicated to us in August with the improvement being largely due to the strong financial figures contained in our recently filed accounts and progress in our social media reach.

“Our results are particularly pleasing because they do not yet reflect the impact of our new East Stand which will be completed next month. We expect the facilities within the new stand to significantly lift our score when it is recalculated in October 2024. Matt Ellis and his new team also have several areas they are working on which are expected to yield even more progress.”

Matt Ellis the new owner of Wakefield, said: “Wakefield Trinity is a club heading for the highest levels of the game. The illustrative grading scores demonstrate a solid foundation for us to build on in 2024 both on and off the field as Daryl builds a team focussed on success in the Championship.

“We have our eyes firmly set on a return to Super League in 2025. I’d also like to thank John Minards and Michael Carter for their immense efforts in getting us to this grading, it’s a great position to move onwards and upwards from in the coming year.”

