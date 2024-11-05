Newcastle Thunder chief slams IMG after making bold financial claim

NEWCASTLE THUNDER chairman Keith Christie has taken aim at IMG for the way in which they have left the North-East club in ‘no-man’s land’.

Thunder, following their relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2023 season, were hit with financial issues as former owner Semore Kurdi withdrew from the club.

After months of uncertainty, under the tutelage of Christie, Newcastle survived to make the start line for the 2024 League One season.

Not only did Newcastle make the start line, they finished the campaign – and though they did so without a win, Christie is bullish about the club’s financial achievements.

“There is a sense of accomplishment if I’m being honest. We kept the club alive,” Christie told League Express.

“We have guys in the north east who have played a full season in League One and we have become more financially viable than probably 90 per cent of other clubs.

“We are in a good place but we need to manage the next steps. We wanted to get the end of the season and we have done that.”

Christie does, however, feel Thunder are in a state of ‘no-man’s land’ with IMG which is frustrating.

“With everything that has been put into the area and region, we can be chastised because we are in League One.

“We have gone to a facility that is the next best thing to Kingston Park and which has delivered Super League and international games but now there is a good chance we will get sanctioned for it.

“Personally, I ask the question what are we doing with IMG? It rewards clubs in the Championship that are in a worse financial position than us and worse run than us.

“As the season has gone on, we have become pretty comfortable with what we have achieved even though it didn’t look good on the field.”

