Super League teams ‘ready to pounce’ on Dolphins’ Anthony Milford – but face major obstacle

SUPER LEAGUE teams are reportedly ‘ready to pounce’ on Dolphins halfback Anthony Milford – but they face a major obstacle.

That’s according to Fox Sports which is claiming that current free agent Milford is potentially being eyed up by new Dolphins boss Kristian Woolf to be back-up to Isaiya Katoa and Sean O’Sullivan once more in 2025.

The Courier Mail had reported that Woolf was keen to keep Milford on board – but only for one season – with Fox Sports now reporting that if the offer to remain at Redcliffe does not go ahead, then Super League clubs will ‘pounce’ on the Samoa international.

Milford was once touted as one of the best halfbacks in the NRL, earning a $1 million contract with the Brisbane Broncos before moving to the Dolphins when that turned awry.

Since then, however, the 30-year-old has made just 13 appearances for the Dolphins in two seasons.

Milford is currently in the UK as well, having made the Samoa squad to take on England in a two-part Test Series that culminated at the weekend.

