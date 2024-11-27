Newcastle Thunder chief takes aim at RFL and other clubs as recruitment strategy for 2025 outlined

NEWCASTLE THUNDER chairman Keith Christie has taken aim at the RFL and other clubs for the lack of shrewd business decisions.

The north-east club were almost cut adrift following their relegation from the Championship, but Christie – along with a dedicated number of volunteers – helped keep Thunder afloat as well as ensuring they began the League One season in 2024.

For Christie, however, he wants to see greater funding for those clubs outside of Super League after speaking of a ‘paralysis’ incurred by second and third-tier sides.

“I’m not after handouts, I will do everything off my own back, but a collective group of people are not working collectively to make things work,” Christie told League Express.

“They will work to make sure their individual team is successful for a year or two. There is no longevity plan in rugby league because we work in handouts from central government funding. We are completely paralysed.

“It’s a frustration from my point of view because there is potential in the north east, but there is nothing from government funding that allows us to become sustainable.

“The RFL decides so much money comes from Sport England and other relevant funding pots but where is the legacy that is left?

“Are these clubs, who are getting good money, being asked to provide evidence of where that money is being spent or are they just throwing it into the magic black hole?”

In terms of how Thunder will go about bringing in more experienced players for 2025, Christie said: “The recruitment strategy is to talk to several players from outside the area who would like to get involved.

“We will maintain the squad we have got and grow that. The players have had a year in League One now and we pushed the likes of Midlands and Rochdale close.

“If we get three or four players that add quality to the squad, we won’t be too far away.

“We have got resources within several areas of recruitment from Hull, Cumbria, the Armed Forces and rugby union that we will look into.

“We have a strong recruitment plan in place that we will put together.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast