Five of the best ‘on paper’ Super League signings for the 2025 season

RECRUITMENT and retention is the name of the game for all 12 Super League clubs for the vast majority of a season.

Ahead of the 2025 Super League season, a number of clubs have already concluded their business early, whilst others have cap and quota space ready to be filled.

Looking at the signings already made for next season, which five signings look the best so far ‘on paper’?

Daejarn Asi – Castleford Tigers

It’s fair to say that Castleford need more strike power up front and in the halves following a disappointing 2024 season. The Tigers have gone someway to alleviating the problem in their halves with the capture of Parramatta Eels halfback Daejarn Asi. Just 24 years of age, Asi has made 24 appearances for the Eels in two seasons in the NRL, despite being behind the likes of Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses. Also an adept goal-kicker, the Samoan international looks almost certain to take Super League by storm.

Tevita Pangai Junior – Catalans Dragons

Once described as a ‘human wrecking ball’, Tevita Pangai Junior has swapped the Dolphins for the Dragons in 2025 after a year’s spell in professional boxing. Aged just 28, Pangai Junior has signed a one-year deal which will be enough impetus for the hulking forward to make an impact. The former Brisbane Broncos man was a wanted man in the NRL before deciding to join Catalans, and it’s now up to Pangai Junior to make his impact well known in the northern hemisphere.

Tom Burgess – Huddersfield Giants

When the signing of Tom Burgess by Huddersfield Giants was announced, there was a shared gasp from the rugby league community. After 12 seasons in the NRL with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the 32-year-old has swapped the Opera House for the George Hotel, but there is still plenty of life left in Burgess yet. The only remaining Burgess brother playing professional rugby league, Tom could well propel the Giants to the next level after a number of years in the wilderness.

Hull KR – Rhyse Martin

Hull KR are building for trophies – and their off-season recruitment has proved just that once more. The capture of Leeds Rhinos second-rower Rhyse Martin has sent a message to Rovers’ Super League rivals that they are here to stay at the top of the Super League after coming second in 2024. The goal-kicking PNG international has been one of Leeds’ best players in recent seasons, so for Willie Peters to be able to lure him to Craven Park shows just how well KR are doing at present. The competition along the back-row with Dean Hadley, James Batchelor and Kelepi Tanginoa will be intense.

David Armstrong – Leigh Leopards

Little has been said about Leigh Leopards’ signing of David Armstrong, but when Leigh owner Derek Beaumont came out and compared Armstrong to Wigan’s Bevan French, people started sitting up and taking notice. Just 23 years of age, Armstrong registered five tries in five appearances for NRL side Newcastle Knights during the 2024 season, before deciding to swap Australia for sunny Leigh for 2025. An electric livewire, Armstrong could light up Super League like few have done before.

