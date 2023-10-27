Newcastle Thunder completely debt free following ex-owner’s gift as League One club prepares to re-enter rugby league under new ownership

NEWCASTLE THUNDER General Manager Keith Christie has paid tribute to former Semore Kurdi as the League One club prepares to potentially re-enter the rugby league pyramid in the third tier.

The north east club shocked the rugby league fraternity when they announced that Thunder would be withdrawing from League One following financial issues.

However, with former owner Semore Kurdi taking all of Newcastle’s debt with him following his exit from the club, Newcastle have a more stable base to put forward a business model to the RFL.

If that business model is given the thumbs up by the governing body, then Thunder will take part in the 2024 League One season – something which Newcastle’s General Manager, Keith Christie, says is a very realistic option following a meeting earlier in the week.

“It was really fruitful, the amount of people that turned up it was good to see in such a short space of time. They made the statement that they wanted rugby league in the north east,” Christie told League Express.

“What we have got to do is express a business model to the RFL. If I’m brutally honest, it’s not that clear but we have to put forward a business model that is sustainable for League One which will provide security and allow us to be competitive across all levels and maintain a level of professionalism on and off the field.

“Our ambition 100 per cent is to continue in League One next year – I think it is very realistic now. We have been inundated with support both from volunteers as well as financial help.

“What we also have to do is recognise the previous owner’s ownership on taking all the debt with him which has allowed us to do this.”

In terms of a takeover, Christie revealed that there had been interest, but that the interest had waned when it came to the crunch moment.

“There has been a lot of interest from some parties but none of it has come to fruition once we have asked the question. There has been a limited response when we have asked people to put the money where their mouth is.

“The expressions of interest has faded so we are going to take it on. I don’t know what the company looks like if I’m being brutally honest, I need to get it to the start line.

“I need the financial commitments in place and then we will have a clearer view on how the company looks in the next months if we satisfy the RFL.”

Where would Newcastle’s home be for the 2024 season though with Kingston Park likely off the table?

“There are options on the table but they have got to hit minimum standards, so we will have to work closely with a number of partners to see what that looks like.

“It’s got to be representative of what the RFL sees fit and proper as well as health and safety wise. It’s up in the air with Kingston Park, it does look like we will move away from there but hopefully it can still host some of our games.”

Whilst other clubs were lamenting their IMG provisional grading scores given earlier in the week, Newcastle came up trumps, finishing in 18th with a score of 9.30 and thus a Grade B.

For Christie, that grade is indicative of how far the club has come as he explains his support for the IMG proposals.

“It’s what we have worked towards, we knew we had to emphasise what we are good at and now we know what we have to improve on.

“As a grading system for over 12 months now it is something we have focused on. It has been part of the plan for Newcastle Thunder.

“We tick a lot of boxes which is a positive step in my opinion – we are behind the IMG project. The lower down the leagues you are, the less it affects you which is ironic but I think a collective movement across the right commercial avenues is imperative to grow the value in the game.

“I know a lot of people don’t like it because it hasn’t ticked their box, it has identified where they are weak. But that isn’t a bad thing as it can be put right.

“We talk about Sky viewing figures, we have got to be perceived as a game to be viable and that’s where we’ve got to get to. We’ve got to get the eyes back on the sport and that’s how we grow.”

Thunder were also involved in another meeting, this time on Wednesday as fellow League One clubs hankered for a merged competition with the Championship. Christie, however, isn’t a fan.

“I’m quite comfortable playing in League One next year. I don’t think a lot of League One clubs would be viable in the Championship other than a couple because of the extra financial stress it puts on clubs.”

