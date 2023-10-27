Ex-Castleford Tigers forward Nathan Massey’s move to Featherstone Rovers collapses as new club mooted

FORMER Castleford Tigers forward Nathan Massey has seen his move to Featherstone Rovers collapse following the latter’s failure to earn promotion to Super League for 2024.

Rovers were beaten in the semi-final of the Championship play-offs by eventual champions London Broncos, with Featherstone suffering a last-four heartbreak for the second year running following last season’s loss to Batley Bulldogs.

Featherstone had already made some provisions for Super League, including new signings such as Castleford Tigers pair Greg Eden and Nathan Massey.

However, League Express can reveal that neither Eden nor Massey will be Featherstone players in 2024, with their moves collapsing.

Where that leaves the former Castleford stalwarts remains to be seen, but there is the potential for Massey to make the move to Wakefield Trinity, where his former boss Daryl Powell is currently headlining a rebuild.

Powell has already brought in the likes of Iain Thornley and Mathieu Cozza from Wigan Warriors and Featherstone respectively, with 34-year-old Massey a real target, League Express understands.

Massey made 300 appearances for Castleford since debuting for his hometown club back in 2007 and left the Tigers at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

