Newcastle Thunder still waiting to be given green light by RFL to compete in 2024

NEWCASTLE THUNDER are still waiting to be given the green light by the Rugby Football League (RFL) to compete in 2024.

The northeast club has been in the news in recent months regarding their rugby league future as they hold their breath to be included in the 1895 Cup and League One fixtures that they have been pencilled in for.

Now the club has given an update on social media as fans pray for an update.

The club posted on X: “Update: Newcastle Thunder can confirm that we are still waiting for official confirmation from the RFL that we can compete in League One in 2024.

“We are hopeful we will get the green light very soon.”

Chairman Keith Christie had previously told League Express that Thunder were hopeful of the green light as he revealed that th eclub will again play at Kingston Park in 2024 as Chris Thorman takes his place as head coach once more.

“We had a meeting tonight and Kingston Park is going to be our home next year for Newcastle Thunder, provisionally,” Christie previously told League Express.

“Chris Thorman has agreed to be the head coach of Newcastle Thunder and we are putting our application in to the RFL this week. I’ll be disappointed if it wasn’t accepted.

“We are pretty close to the RFL and we have been given some advisory notes about what they wanted. It’s been a fairly open application. Tony Sutton has been really good for us and supportive of that. I would like to think we will be there.

“There is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel. We have got to the start line and got our spikes on now. We are ready.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.