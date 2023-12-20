Ex-Bradford Bulls and Keighley Cougars forward has two trial matches with Leigh Leopards

A former Bradford Bulls and Keighley Cougars forward has had a trial with the Leigh Leopards.

Australia native, Dalton Desmond-Walker, who had a three-year spell with the Cougars where he won the Championship title in 2022, has been invited to two trial days with the Leopards he revealed on social media.

The 104kg, 6 ft 2 prop has had a whirlwind 12 months which has included playing in the lower leagues in Australia as well as in France.

The Australian forward signed a one-year deal with the Odsal outfit ahead of the 2023 Championship season after impressing on a dual-registration deal, playing for the Bradford reserves until the end of the 2022 season.

However, before playing a league game for the Bulls, Desmond-Walker left to go back to his native Australia.

Though he was invited to two trial matches with the Leopards, it remains to be seen if he has been signed by the club given the fact that Leigh currently have no overseas quota spots left and are still in the market for Brisbane Broncos livewire Tristan Sailor.

Desmond-Walker posted on Instagram: “What a 12-month stretch it’s been. 3 Countries & 4 clubs. Preseason in Australia started with Boggabri Kangaroos back in January. I then moved clubs to North Tamworth Bears, winning the grandfinal with that club. September brought an overseas trip to France as I signed for RC Salon. This had been a goal of my footy life for quite some years, which I am very pleased to achieve. I also returned to England twice for 2 trial matches with Leigh Leopards. The 1st in November & finally today. December 16th. My 12 months of rugby league in 2023 comes to a close. It’s been a long year, that’s for sure. Christmas break before 2024 kicks off again in a few weeks.”

