Newest NRL franchise set to be announced in surprise decision with fellow bid rejected

THE NRL are poised to confirm the addition of a Papua New Guinea team to the league.

An expansion side is expected to be announced this Thursday, with a mooted entry date of 2028.

The Australian government is supporting the deal to the reported tune of AU$600 million over ten years, with the team considered of strategic importance to the country’s ties with PNG.

The PNG government has also allocated AU$150m towards the deal to bring a professional team to the only country in the world where Rugby League is considered the national sport.

The team would be based in the capital, Port Moresby, which has hosted Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters since 2014.

PNG’s foreign minister Justin Tkatchenko, told the Sydney Morning Herald: “It will really make a lot of dreams come true for thousands of Papua New Guineans.”

A spokesperson for Australia’s international development minister said: “Australia and PNG share a unique historical bond and a love of Rugby League. A PNG NRL team will tie us closer together.

“As Prime Minister (Anthony) Albanese said, it will be a game-changer for our relationship with PNG.

“This will advance Australia’s national interest in contributing to a safe, stable and prosperous Pacific region.”

It remains to be seen whether the PNG team will be the 18th or 19th NRL franchise, with the possibility of a Perth-based side joining earlier still alive.

A bid by Western Bears was recently rejected but the NRL remain in talks with the Western Australian government.

