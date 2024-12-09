Leeds Rhinos star reveals “divide” in Super League side’s dressing room under Rohan Smith

LEEDS RHINOS star James McDonnell reveals how there was a “divide” in the Super League side’s dressing room under previous head coach Rohan Smith.

Smith led the Rhinos to a Super League Grand Final in his first season in charge back in 2022, but failed to make the play-offs in 2023.

And following a lack of form during the 2024 season, Smith paid the price with his job as former Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur was appointed in his place.

Speaking in the Spirit of the Rhinos documentary, McDonnell revealed that, despite Smith’s attempts to unite the dressing room, the Leeds players were “divided” and ‘complacency’ had crept in.

McDonnell said: “It was tough, there were times where a bit of a divide came in. We’re addressing it now after it’s been, but I just don’t really feel like there was a lot of buy-in and a lot of direction with the squad.

“I feel like some things went a little bit unnoticed and we maybe got a little bit complacent. It was never the intention, it was never done deliberately, but I think complacency will be the word that came in. It’s disappointing to look back.

“I feel Rohan himself, he did try and drive standards but I don’t feel that the fit for what that squad needed at that particular time maybe.

“For some people, they responded well but for others, it wasn’t exactly the kind of coaching that they responded well to.”

With Smith departing, Arthur was appointed until the end of the 2024 Super League season, and, though he failed to inspire a rejuvenation in time to make the play-offs, the Australian was appointed as permanent head coach for 2025.

