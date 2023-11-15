Newly-promoted Super league side London Broncos to stop running Academy and Scholarship programmes

NEWLY-PROMOTED Super League side London Broncos have stopped running their Academy and Scholarship programmes.

League Express understands that the capital club will no longer be running under 14s, under 16s and under 18s though there will be a reserves side that takes to the field in 2024.

It means that almost 100 London youngsters will have no pathway to the first-team – a major blow for the next Kai Pearce-Paul, Mike McMeeken and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Back in 2018, London owner David Hughes explained how there had been significant investment into the Academy and Scholarship programmes.

“We’ve focussed a lot of money in the Academy,” Hughes said at the time, “and I think that’s really the future for the game down here.

“I think that what we do down here is massively underestimated by people in the north.”

It is sad news for the sport in the south, with one interested party, the rugbyleaguecoach, posting on Facebook last night: “This news is huge. Been tipped off that London Broncos have pulled out their Academy and Scholarship sides… there is no longer a pathway in the south of England….This is very fresh news. Any clarification one way or the other welcome.”

