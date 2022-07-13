Next Channel 4 game revealed as Super League announce more TV fixtures

Channel 4 will broadcast St Helens’ home match against Castleford Tigers on Sunday 7 August.

It will be the first time the free-to-air broadcaster heads to the Totally Wicked Stadium and a second match of each club to be shown on Channel 4 this season.

That game, which will kick-off at 1pm, is one of four confirmed for broadcast across rounds 21 and 22 of Super League.

Sky Sports will show Wigan Warriors’ clash with Hull KR on Thursday 28 July and the derby between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity on Friday 29 July.

The following weekend, Sky will again be at the DW Stadium for Wigan’s meeting with Warrington Wolves on Friday 5 August.

They will also show another match on Thursday 4 August, but this will not be decided until next week.