Wigan Warriors star ruled out for a month through injury

Wigan Warriors forward John Bateman broke his rib at Magic Weekend and will miss the next month with the injury.

The 28-year-old battled on after taking the knock in the first half of the defeat to St Helens in Newcastle.

Only after the game was the extent of the damage realised and England international Bateman will now be sidelined for the coming weeks.

“He did it really early in the game, credit to him,” said Wigan head coach Matt Peet. “He did it tough, he was in discomfort.

“He had a bit of attention at half-time but it never entered my mind that he’d broken a rib. That’s just John for you.”

The Warriors boss confirmed Kaide Ellis is in contention to return for Friday’s home clash with Hull FC, likely replacing fellow prop Brad Singleton whose three-match ban Peet said he had “no complaints” with.