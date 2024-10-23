Nine Grade A Super League clubs revealed as Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Salford Red Devils drop in rankings

THERE will be nine Grade A Super League clubs for the 2025 season.

St Helens sit top, having leapfrogged Leeds Rhinos with a score of 17.02 points, with Wigan Warriors remaining in second with 16.91.

The Rhinos have dropped from 17.49 points to 16.84 whilst Warrington Wolves and Hull KR sit in fourth and fifth respectively.

Catalans Dragons drop from fourth to sixth, whilst Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers all achieve a Grade A for the first time.

Interestingly, Hull FC have lost their Grade A status, dropping to 14.51 points, with Huddersfield Giants not far behind on 14.48 points and Salford Red Devils bringing up the rear with 13.97 points.

Toulouse Olympique are, however, breathing down Salford’s necks with 13.58 points whilst London Broncos – who achieved just over 8 points in 2023 – now sit on 12.65 points and are well placed for another tilt at Super League.

It was revealed by Whitehaven yesterday that their information had not been submitted in time, with Batley Bulldogs also in the same boat.

