Leigh Leopards star Matt Moylan makes future decision

LEIGH LEOPARDS’ Matt Moylan has decided to retire from professional Rugby League.

Moylan, 33, has been an integral part of the Leopards team in 2024 in his first season in the UK, making 26 appearances for the Leopards in 2024 and finishing as top point-scorer with 138 points from six tries and 57 goals.

The veteran playmaker said: “It’s been a really difficult decision to call time on my career, but I’ve got to listen to my body and say enough is enough. I’ve had a great year at Leigh. I’m extremely grateful to the fans for the song they have sung me this year, their support has been fantastic.

“It has been an honour to be part of a team that has reached the highest position in Super League that this club has been.

“The team is in a great place and I will enjoy watching them in my retirement.”

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Being able to bring a player of Matt’s quality to Leigh shows just how far we’ve come since our time in the Championship.

“He’s come in and made a massive impact on the team, both on and off the field. While we had hoped to get another year out of him here, we respect his decision and wish him the best in his retirement.”

As a highly accomplished NRL player, Matt enjoyed eleven years in the top-flight of the competition, five with Penrith Panthers and the last six with Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

He represented the Kangaroos in the Four Nations international against Scotland in 2016, played in all three State of Origin games for New South Wales in 2016, and represented the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII, the All Stars and City v Country.

He made his 200th career appearance on debut for Leopards. His final career record reads: 225 games, 43 tries, 93 goals, 9 drop-goals, 367 points.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast