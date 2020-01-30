No Israel Folau for Catalans against Huddersfield

Catalans and Huddersfield will give their new marquee signings their Super League debuts on Saturday.

James Maloney and Aidan Sezer have both been named in their respective squads for the match in Perpignan, but Israel Folau will not feature, with the Australian set to arrive in France next week.

Catalans will be without Sam Moa, Lewis Tierney, and Tom Davies for the match, while Ashton Golding is injured for the Giants and Jordan Turner suspended.

Dragons: Mead, Langi, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Albert, Seguier, Romano, Baitieri, Mourgue, Marguerite, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Giants: McGillvary, Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Murphy, Ta’ai, Clough, Russell, L Senior, I Senior, Wood, Walne.