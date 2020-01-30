PODCAST: The Total Rugby League Show, Episode 2

With a brand new season upon us, The Total Rugby League Show is back this week with a fixture preview for this weekend’s matches in Super League.

On the show, Ben was joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, by Matthew Shaw Editor of TotalRL.com, by The Guardian’s Aaron Bower, and by League Express Writer Steve Brady.

In addition, we also preview the upcoming season in The Championship, as we catch up with the Daily Mirror’s Gareth Walker.

And we discuss The Challenge Cup and Rugby League in Nottinghamshire, with Sherwood Wolf Hunt Chairman Adam Bates.