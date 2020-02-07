No Israel Folau for Catalans’ Wakefield visit

Israel Folau will not make his Catalans debut when the Dragons take on Wakefield.

Folau has not been named in Steve McNamara’s 21-man squad, despite the absence of David Mead.

Antonia Maria takes the PNG captain’s place in what is their only change.

Wakefield have made two changes, with Joe Arundel and Connor Bailey coming in for the injured Danny Brough and Titus Gwaze, who has joined Oldham on loan.

Trinity: Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Wood, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Arundel, Jowitt, Wood, Kershaw, Atkins, Hampshire, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete.

Dragons: Langi, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Albert, Seguier, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Mourgue, Marguerite, Kasiano, Tomkins.