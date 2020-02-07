Leeds without captain Ward for Giants clash

Leeds will be without captain Stevie Ward who suffered a facial injury in the club’s defeat to Hull FC.

However, they are boosted by the return of prop Ava Seumanufagai, who missed the opening-round defeat.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have made two changes, with Jordan Turner back after suspension and Tom Holmes coming in for Oliver Wilson and the injured Jake Wardle.

Giants: McGillvary, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O’Brien, Matagi, Joe Wardle, Edwards, Lawrence, English, Murphy, Ta’ai, Clough, Wood, Holmes, Russell, I Senior, L Senior, Walne.

Rhinos: Walker, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Evans, Smith, McLelland, Briscoe, Donaldson, Holroyd.