Nominees revealed for Championship and League One awards

Leigh Centurions’ John Asiata and Edwin Ipape have been named on a four-man shortlist for the Championship Player of the Year award.

The pair have played key roles as Leigh finished top of the table, and will go up against Halifax Panthers’ Joe Keyes and Barrow Raiders’ Tee Ritson.

The same three clubs are represented on the nominations for Coach of the Year, with Leigh’s Adrian Lam joined by Halifax’s Simon Grix and Barrow’s Paul Crarey after leading their sides to the play-offs.

Sam Eseh, the Wakefield Trinity youngster who spent time on loan at both Featherstone Rovers and Barrow Raiders this season, is on the shortlist for Young Player of the Year alongside London Broncos’ Oli Leyland and AJ Towse of York City Knights.

In League One, champions Keighley Cougars provide two of the three nominees for Player of the Year.

Mo Agoro and Jack Miller will compete against Gav Rodden of North Wales Crusaders for the prize, while Keighley’s boss Rhys Lovegrove is up for Coach of the Year alongside London Skolars’ Joe Mbu and Anthony Murray of North Wales Crusaders.

The third tier’s Young Player of the Year award will be contested between George Roby, the Huddersfield Giants prospect on loan at Swinton Lions, Doncaster’s Leon Ryan and Rochdale Hornets’ Cian Tyrer.

The winners will be revealed in an awards ceremony at Headingley on Monday, September 26, which can be watched on the RFL’s OurLeague platform.