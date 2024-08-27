North Queensland Cowboys veteran Kyle Feldt’s new Super League club confirmed

ST HELENS have announced the signing of clinical winger Kyle Feldt from NRL side North Queensland Cowboys for the 2025 season on a two-year deal.

The prolific and clinical finisher has been a one-club man having made his debut with the Cowboys in 2013 where he has played all his senior club rugby.

To date, Feldt has played 213 times for North Queensland, scoring 146 tries, kicking 44 goals, for a total points record of 672 for the NRL side so far.

During the 2024 season, Feldt has become the Cowboys’ record try scorer too, with 18 four-pointers to his name so far in this current campaign. Over the last nine seasons, he has also achieved double digits for his scoring efforts, with a career-best year in 2020 getting 19 tries.

Feldt told saintsrlfc.com: “I can’t wait, it’s a big change for me and my family and as soon as we caught wind that St Helens wanted me to come over and join, and after talking to Wello [Head Coach – Paul Wellens] and Rushy [CEO – Mike Rush], it’s set in that we’ve made the right decision and we picked the right club.

“This feels like the right choice and the right decision, not only for me but for my family. I know I’m coming to a great club with a very rich history of great players with great a work ethic as well. I’m eager to get over and meet the lads at the end of the year.

“I’m excited to experience the UK fans, I know they really get right behind you, chant and sing songs when you’re going well. I’ve been a one-club man for so long and always want to give back to the fans and community I live in, and I’ve heard St. Helens is a close-knit community so I think I will fit in well.”

Head coach Paul Wellens commented on the signing of Feldt and said: “We are always looking to add quality to our squad and in Kyle we feel we have got exactly that, an experienced and very good player who no doubt will improve us as a team. So, I am very excited to have him as part of our squad for 2025.

“Losing a top player with experience like Tommy [Makinson], who knows what it’s like to compete in big games, you have to look for someone with the same qualities. Kyle is exactly that, as an experienced player, a great ball carrier, a wonderful finisher, and he can kick goals too. He will add a lot to St.Helens.”

