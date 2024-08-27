Leigh Leopards chasing Dolphins star

By DOUG THOMSON

LEIGH are on the trail of Tonga centre Tesi Niu, with Ricky Leutele looking at a return to Huddersfield.

Reports suggest out-of-contract Dolphins player Niu, who represented Tonga in the 2022 World Cup, is heading to the Leopards next season.

The 23-year-old has been with Dolphins since they entered the NRL in 2023, having previously played for Brisbane Broncos.

Born in Brisbane, Niu represented Australian Schoolboys and cut his teeth with Queensland Cup side Souths Logan Magpies, a Broncos feeder team.

He made his Tonga debut in the 14-6 win over Great Britain in Hamilton, New Zealand in October 2019.

That was in the halves alongside current Huddersfield star Tui Lolohea, and Niu has also played fullback and winger over more than 50 NRL appearances.

His Brisbane bow came in 2020, and he played in two of Tonga’s World Cup ties, scoring four tries from fullback.

And while Niu is heading to Leigh, his fellow Queenslander, centre Ricky Leutele, is likely to re-join Huddersfield.

The 34-year-old Samoa international had two years at the Giants before joining Leigh after their promotion from the Championship in 2022.

Leutele played for Cronulla Sharks and briefly for Melbourne Storm in the NRL either side of a stint with Toronto Wolfpack.

Leigh finished fifth to make last year’s play-offs as well as winning the Challenge Cup, but have been more inconsistent this season.

Coach Adrian Lam is ready to overhaul his squad, with Newcastle Knights fullback David Armstrong a confirmed arrival.

The 23-year-old has agreed a three-year contract, with Lam promising: “He’s going to add a lot of X-factor to our team.”

Departing players include backs Zak Hardaker and Ed Chamberlain and forwards John Asiata and Oliver Holmes, who are all joining Hull.

Props Tom Amone and second row Kai O’Donnell are returning to the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys respectively.

Lam says that star Australian fullback or halfback Matt Moylan has recovered from a rib cartilage injury.

