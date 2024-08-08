North Queensland Cowboys veteran set for Super League move

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS veteran Jake Granville is gearing up for a move to Super League.

The 35-year-old has played a decade in the Cowboys’ colours, but that will come to an end at the culmination of the 2024 NRL season with Granville deciding to continue his career overseas.

Granville is a life member of the North Queensland club and has played more than 200 games for the Cowboys, becoming just the ninth player to do so in the club’s history.

“When I arrived in North Queensland, I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to play 10 seasons for the Cowboys,” Granville said in a club statement confirming the news.

“I’ve loved every second of my time at the club and I’m sad to be leaving, but I know this is the right time.

“I am hoping to explore opportunities to finish my career overseas, which I think would be a great experience for our family.

“I’d like to thank the Cowboys members and fans, staff and all my teammates for their support over the years.”

