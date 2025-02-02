North secure victory in Student Origin

NORTH 30 SOUTH 12

DAVID BUTLER, Loughborough University, Sunday

THE NORTH returned to winning ways in the ninth Origin game after the South had prevailed in the previous two meetings.

England Universities head coach Adam Houston and his colleagues will now pick their squad for the 2025 campaign and the selectors will be acutely aware that the North’s seventh victory of the series was somewhat harder-earned than the final scoreline would suggest, although the South were never ahead.

Nathan Groom opened the scoring on 13 minutes, with Leon Stewart following suit seven minutes later and Fin Balback adding the conversion.

Ben Bell-Thorn replied for South just shy of the half-hour, Oli Winterbottom improving from the touchline, but North went in at the break 14-6 ahead, courtesy of Deusjes Nzage’s try.

Nzage grabbed his second score three minutes after the restart, Balback adding the goal.

Ed Grogan crossed under the posts to extend the North’s lead, Balback’s attempt rebounding off an upright, before Waldimar Matahwa pounced after Balback – who converted – had been wide with a field-goal attempt.

Fittingly, South scored a consolation try in the final minute, Tristan Walters crashing through several defenders and Winterbottom improving as the final whistle blew.

NORTH: Logan Caroline-Hines, James Evans, Leon Stewart, Waldimar Matahwa, Nathan Groom, Fin Balback, Ben Grindley-Roberts, James Leech, Max Hammell, Ben O’Donnell, Mackauley Stephenson, Isaac Coleman, Elliot Martin. Subs: Dafydd Morgan, Harry Kirk, Jayden Crellin, Adam Kirby, Ted Grogan, Deusjes Nzage, Joe Brittain.

SOUTH: Ben Price, Tristan Aromian, Ben Bell-Thorn, Freddie Ziegler, Jacob Rigby, Oli Winterbottom, Tega Rume-Tabiowo, Charlie Penton, Freddie Smith, Tristan Walters, Ben Smith, Teddy Davidson. Subs: Matteo Tafi, Stephen Webber, Tom Milton, Dan Perry, Toby Harrison, Alex Ringshall, Ollie Moody.

Referee: James Collins

Photo: Steve Biltcliffe