Huddersfield Giants lose again as Featherstone Rovers tough out pre-season victory

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 24 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 4

THOMAS ALDERSON, Millennium Stadium, Sunday

FEATHERSTONE ran in four tries in claiming an impressive win over their Super League visitors.

James Ford’s reshaped side built the victory on character, resilience and toughness, overcoming underwhelming Huddersfield in emphatic fashion.

Rovers had been decimated by illness in the camp and were able to muster only 16 players.

But they looked the more energetic and tenacious throughout the contest and withstood an avalanche of pressure, particularly in the second half, to restrict the Giants to just one try, scoring four themselves.

Luke Robinson’s visitors took to the field without a host of key names themselves, including most of their spine, but it was still a concerning display.

Huddersfield lacked any real punch in attack, something they need to fix up quickly.

“We didn’t win the physical battle, and they had more line speed than us,” said Robinson.

“Some lads have shown up well individually but as a collective, it was really disappointing.”

Ford was delighted with his side’s attitude in the face of their adversity.

“We spoke all week about Huddersfield providing us with a challenge and we had illness to emphasise that challenge, but I’ve seen a team full of character,” he said.

“There was a 20 to 30-minute period where Huddersfield had all the possession and field position, but we found a way to hang in there and finish the game off at the end, so it was really pleasing.

“At times this season the chips will be down, but I know I’ve got a team who will pull together and fight for what we’re going after.”

After a tight opening quarter, Featherstone opened the scoring through Connor Jones.

Bailey O’Connor made a lovely break down the left and found Ben Reynolds in support. He handed the ball on for the hooker to notch between the posts, leaving Reynolds with a simple conversion.

The hosts were in again soon after. On the back of a penalty, Zach Herring darted over for a solo try next to the sticks, and Reynolds again tagged on the two.

Things got worse for Huddersfield on 36 minutes as Jack Murchie was sinbinned for a late hit on Reynolds.

They still started to turn the screw in terms of possession and territory in the second half, but with a lack of a cutting edge in attack, were easily snuffed out by desperate and stubborn defence.

Frustrations boiled over when Oliver Wilson and Herring were yellow carded for their part in a 56th-minute melee.

Shortly after, Huddersfield finally opened up their hosts, creating space down the short side for youngster Darius Carter to claim a try, although George Flanagan missed the conversion.

Featherstone responded with two scores in the final six minutes to seal the game.

Josh Hardcastle hit a fine line to create a try for Jonny Openshaw before Toby Boothroyd touched down wide out, with Reynolds kicking both goals.

GAMESTAR: Josh Hardcastle toughed out am influential 80 minutes and was excellent. His appetite for work on and off the ball was unmatched, while his break to set up the game-clinching score proved vital.

GAMEBREAKER: Jonny Openshaw’s try a few minutes from time sealed the win.

MATCHFACTS

ROVERS

22 Calum Turner

2 Derrell Olpherts

1 Caleb Aekins

24 Bailey O’Connor

5 Gareth Gale

6 Ben Reynolds

7 Zach Herring

16 King Vuniyayawa

14 Connor Jones

10 Jimmy Beckett

20 Josh Hardcastle

12 Toby Boothroyd

17 Clay Webb

Subs (all used)

19 Robson Stevens

21 Jordan Williams

26 Jonny Openshaw

Tries: Jones (20), Herring (23), Openshaw (74), Boothroyd (78)

Goals: Reynolds 4/4

Sin bin: Herring (56) – melee

GIANTS

1 Jacob Gagai

20 Elliot Wallis

3 Jake Bibby

5 Sam Halsall

28 Connor Carr

– Leo Ward

27 Kieran Rush

18 Fenton Rogers

14 Ashton Golding

17 Joe Greenwood

11 Jack Murchie

12 Sam Hewitt

13 Harry Rushton

Subs (all used)

29 George Flanagan

15 Matty English

8 Oliver Wilson

10 Tom Burgess

25 Jack Billington

30 Jack Bibby

19 Tom Deakin

– Max Merta

– Beau Morrison

– Darius Carter

Tries: Carter (60)

Goals: Flanagan 0/1

Sin bin: Murchie (36) – late tackle, Wilson (56) – melee

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0; 12-4, 18-4, 24-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: Josh Hardcastle; Giants: Oliver Wilson

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 12-0

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 956