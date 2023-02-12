North Wales Crusaders forced to move League One opener at short notice

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have been forced to move their opening League One home fixture against Dewsbury Rams from their usual home ground in Colwyn Bay this Sunday.

The game will now take place at the DCBL Stadium in Widnes, apparently because of international Wales Rugby Union fixtures due to take place in Colwyn Bay.

The Crusaders said in a statement: “Unfortunately we are unable to play in North Wales next weekend. The pitch is out of use to us because of WRU international fixtures and despite exploring options to remain closer by, a solution was not found.

“We will now be playing the game at the DCBL Stadium, Widnes, with the game kicking off at 2:30pm.

“Dewsbury Rams have been extremely understanding about the situation and we thank them for that.

“We would also like to thank Halton Council for being so accommodating.

“We hope our fans understand the situation and this should be the last time anything like this happens with the pitch works that are happening later in the year.

“We’ll be in contact with fans and supporters groups to try and offer support on travel. All tickets that have been purchased remain valid for this fixture.”

The Crusaders completed their pre-season preparations with a 20-20 draw against a youthful Warrington Wolves side on Friday night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.