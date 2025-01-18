North Wales Crusaders v London Broncos game postponed

SATURDAY’S pre-season game between North Wales Crusaders and London Broncos has been postponed.

The match is unable to go ahead at Colwyn Bay’s Stadiwm CSM due to local water outages following flooding.

The clubs initially announced on Friday that the tie would be relocated to Wigan’s Robin Park Arena, but later said it wouldn’t be taking place at all.

North Wales said: “Further issues relating to operational requirements have been encountered which, despite the best efforts of all parties concerned, we’ve been unable to resolve within the short timeframe.

“As such a decision has been made to cancel the game.”

It means both clubs start their competitive season, in next weekend’s Challenge Cup second round, without playing any warm-up matches.

North Wales travel to fellow League One side Cornwall on Sunday, January 26 while London, relegated from Super League last season, host Goole Vikings the previous day.