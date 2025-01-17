Ex-Hull FC fullback Jack Walker’s new club confirmed

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have confirmed the signing of Jack Walker.

Earlier this week, League Express revealed that the former Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos fullback was set to sign for the Eagles – and now the club has confirmed the deal on a rolling monthly contract, and he comes straight into contention for Sunday’s pre-season trip to Doncaster.

Walker debuted for Leeds Rhinos in 2017, marking the occasion with a hat-trick against Doncaster in the Betfred Challenge Cup. That same season, he became the youngest player to win a Super League Grand Final at just 18 years of age, after playing in their win against Castleford Tigers at Old Trafford.

Over the course of five seasons with the Rhinos, Walker made 75 appearances and scored 22 tries. He had a loan spell with Hull FC in his final year with the club, where he contributed two tries in six games for the Black and Whites, before he departed Leeds in 2022 to join Bradford Bulls in the Betfred Championship.

After a brief time at Bradford in 2023, Walker returned to Super League with Hull KR mid-season where he scored 5 tries in 10 appearances at the back end of that season.

Most recently, he re-joined Hull FC, where he played 14 games across the total of the 2024 campaign.