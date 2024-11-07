NRL and Super League players set to join new PNG team will receive huge tax incentive

NRL and Super League players set to join the new Papua New Guinea franchise will receive a huge tax incentive in doing so.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which has reported that the Papua New Guinea government has given the green light to a historic agreement that will see Australian league stars receive tax benefits by moving overseas to Port Moresby to play in the NRL.

The new PNG NRL team is set to enter the competition in 2028, and now players could be on the end of a massive financial boost if they make the move.

In Australia, NRL players are taxed 37 per cent of their salaries between $135,000 to $190,000, while most are taxed at 45 per cent for incomes in excess of $190,000 annually.

“I think the tax breaks are a reasonable incentives early on,” Australia head coach Mal Meninga said.

“They key is building a sustainable future for a PNG team and having tax concessions is a great way to entice Australian players to Port Moresby.

“There is no doubt in my mind a PNG team can work.

“Rugby league is the No.1 sport in PNG, so they certainly have enough passion and enough players.

“They’ve just got to get their development pathways set up correctly.

“If they get the development right, backed by top Australian players who will receive tax concessions, PNG will be the envy of the rugby league world.

“I truly really believe that and I applaud Peter V’landys for having the vision to expand to PNG.”

