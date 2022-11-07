NRL and World Cup commentator Andrew Voss slams Samoa media rejection

LEGENDARY NRL and World Cup commentator Andrew Voss has slammed a media ban upheld by Samoa.

Samoa marched into the World Cup semi-finals at the weekend with a huge 20-18 quarter-final win over Tonga.

Matt Parish’s side will go up against England at the weekend, hoping to get revenge from the 60-6 thrashing by the same time in the opening game of the tournament.

But, Samoa boss Parish has not allowed any of his players to speak to the media in the build-up for the clash against England in London.

And Vossy isn’t exactly happy about it.

He tweeted: “Media bans in rugby league are a crock of s***. @RLWC2021 Seriously…Do your job. It’s not life or death. It is sport. Sport attracts opinions all day every day. And you take the good with the bad. If it is offensive material you delete or block. @BBCSport @VossyBrandySEN.”