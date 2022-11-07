Samoa hit with major blow ahead of World Cup semi-final clash with England

FOLLOWING the recent meeting of the RLWC2021 Match Review Panel which took place on 7 November, the following sanctions has been issued:

• Junior Paulo (Samoa): Grade A Other Striking Offences, 1 match penalty notice

The following player received a caution:

• Joseph Sua’ali’I (Samoa): Raising knee in tackle.

The deadline to challenge the decisions is 11am on Tuesday 8 November.

It now means that Paulo will not be available for Samoa’s crunch clash against England in the World Cup semi-final this weekend.