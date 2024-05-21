NRL considers Super League investment

BY DAVID ROGERS

REPORTS in Australia are suggesting that the NRL has received an approach from the RFL seeking an investment in the Super League competition.

NRL club bosses were reportedly briefed at last Thursday’s CEOs’ conference about the potential for the game to invest in Super League.

“This masthead understands the opportunity could result in the NRL owning 20 to 50 percent of the Super League,” said the report.

“It’s only early days and the NRL will need to be convinced the investment would not only yield a financial return, but also strengthen Rugby League as a global sport.”

The NRL told clubs that all future World Club Challenge matches should be played in England, “given its significance to English fans”.

And the report claimed that Super League clubs Warrington and Wigan have also expressed interest in being part of the Las Vegas plans next year.

League Express understands that the game’s commercial arm, RL Commercial, has been in regular touch with the NRL to discuss plans across a range of issues, which could include the NRL investing in the British game.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast