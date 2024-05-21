Challenge Cup semi-finals record impressive TV viewing figures

OVER the weekend, the Challenge Cup semi-finals took centre stage as Hull KR went up against Wigan Warriors with Huddersfield Giants doing battle with Warrington Wolves.

Whilst the attendance figures combined with around 20,000 spectators turning out for both games in total, the same cannot be said of the TV audience viewing figures.

In 2024, the BBC has accrued some impressive numbers when live on BBC One or BBC Two, and the weekend was no different.

According to Rugby League on TV, Hull KR’s drubbing by Wigan had an average of 492,000 viewers on BBC One on Saturday afternoon, with a peak of 540,000. That equated to a 9.6 per cent share of the audience.

On Sunday, though the numbers don’t fare as well, Warrington’s thrashing of Huddersfield averaged 260,000 on BBC Two, with a peak of 337,000 and an audience share of 3.7 per cent.

