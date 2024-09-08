NRL finals schedule confirmed after regular season reaches climax

AFTER 27 rounds of the regular season, the NRL Premiership final placings have been settled, with the play-offs to begin this weekend with matches in Melbourne, Sydney and Townsville.

Seven of the eight places in the finals were decided before the last round of matches, and Newcastle Knights secured the last.

Inspired by Kalyn Ponga, the Knights came out on top of a four-way fight for the remaining position by beating the Dolphins, one of their direct rivals, 14-6.

The NRL has confirmed the times and venues for all week-one matches, with chief executive Andrew Abdo hailing a sensational season.

“After 27 rounds the final position in the top eight came down to the very last match,” he said.

“In 2024 we have seen spectacular football, the most tries since 1998, ten golden-point games and almost a third of the matches decided by six points or less.

“It has been a record-breaking season with more than 133 million people watching the NRL Telstra Premiership in 2024. 2024 has been the most attended season on record. Thank you to the more than 3.8 million fans who have attended our matches.

“We have some great match-ups in the finals series week one and in this Premiership, any team can win on the day.”

All matches in week one of the finals will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series – Week 1

Qualifying Final: Friday, September 13, 10.50am (BST), BlueBet Stadium

Penrith Panthers (2) v Sydney Roosters (3)

Qualifying Final: Saturday, September 14, 7.05am (BST), AAMI Park

Melbourne Storm (1) v Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4)

Elimination Final: Saturday, September 14, 10.50am (BST), Queensland Country Bank Stadium

North Queensland Cowboys (5) v Newcastle Knights (8)

Elimination Final: Sunday, September 15, 7.05am (BST), Accor Stadium

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (6) v Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles (7)

